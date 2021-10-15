Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 4.3%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.12. Approximately 7,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 686,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 172,079 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

