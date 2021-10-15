CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.40

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.73. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 5,552,017 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

