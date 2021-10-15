Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

CVE opened at C$14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 330.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.60.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

