Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.13.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$14.57. 3,455,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,575. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.91.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.