Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.89.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -9.79%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

