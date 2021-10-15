Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $14.21

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $13.75. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 200 shares.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

