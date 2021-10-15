Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $441.44

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 441.44 ($5.77) and traded as low as GBX 239.80 ($3.13). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.19), with a volume of 564,853 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 441.44. The company has a market capitalization of £429.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

