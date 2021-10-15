Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 208%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,901 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $44.98. 194,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

