Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $35.44

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $36.72. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

CERE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

