Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $135.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDAY. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Shares of CDAY opened at $122.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.76. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

