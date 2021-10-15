ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $155,966.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,025.61 or 0.99896940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.96 or 0.00579739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001634 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004433 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

