ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded to Outperform by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.63.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

