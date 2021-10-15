Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CSSE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $343.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

