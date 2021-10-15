China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 57.8% in September

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 49,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,717. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

