Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $9.15

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.41. Chindata Group shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 2,745 shares changing hands.

CD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Chindata Group by 3,413.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 73,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chindata Group by 165.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64,236 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

