Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 5.3%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.50. 28,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,326,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -158.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 194,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
