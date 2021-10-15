Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 5.3%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.50. 28,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,326,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -158.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 194,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

