Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.45

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.45 and last traded at $137.64, with a volume of 336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

