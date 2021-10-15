Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after acquiring an additional 269,927 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

