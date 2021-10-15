Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $183.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.87. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

