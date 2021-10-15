CIBC Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$16.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.12% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.96.

ARX traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.93. 1,645,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,069. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.33.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

