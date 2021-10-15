CIBC Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$105.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.44.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$95.15 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

