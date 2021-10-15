CIBC Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$65.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.02.

Shares of PD traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$60.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,222. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$61.89.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -3.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

