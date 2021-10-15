CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$33.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CSFB raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$35.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 115.43. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$35.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.63.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

