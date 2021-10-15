Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,314 Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 398.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,915 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 150.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 152.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 10,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,206. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,216 shares of company stock valued at $128,766. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

