Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $396,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after acquiring an additional 264,317 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 6,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,252. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -389.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

