Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Mosaic by 135.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 297,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 171,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho began coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

