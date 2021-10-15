Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 566 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.