Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.40. 71,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

