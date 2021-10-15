Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

