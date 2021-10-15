Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stake Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

