CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,500 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.56% of CIT Group worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

