Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,837 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

CNOB stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $32.77.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.