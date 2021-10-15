Citigroup Inc. Has $430,000 Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $30,335,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 704.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,678,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

