Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

