Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TFS Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TFS Financial by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TFS Financial by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $89,334.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,392.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,867. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFSL shares. TheStreet cut TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 376.67%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.