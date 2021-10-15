Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 930,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,195,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,203 shares of company stock worth $25,720,658. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.