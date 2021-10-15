Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,566 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 159,840 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $38,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $465,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $329,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $271,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,982. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

