Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $91,540.70 and $66.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00026005 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000985 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,294,265 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

