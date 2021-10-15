ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Trading Up 0.3%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.81. 2,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.