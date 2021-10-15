Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 117,194 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,194 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $41,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 169,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Shares of BEP opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.