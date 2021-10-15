Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,120,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,379,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.90% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

