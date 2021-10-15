Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $27.66 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,326,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $27,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,094,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

KIM opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

