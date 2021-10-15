Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $29.45 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.73% of Textainer Group worth $29,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth $273,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.