Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 3,849 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $31,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after buying an additional 527,102 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 309,490 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $48.66 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.