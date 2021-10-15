Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 764,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,324,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.64% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $345,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $28.59 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

