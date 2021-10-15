Coats Group (LON:COA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.87) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £970.32 million and a PE ratio of 15.47. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.90 ($1.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

