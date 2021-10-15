Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, an increase of 168.7% from the September 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $43,794,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

