Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,600 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSCW stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,838. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Color Star Technology has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Color Star Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Color Star Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the second quarter worth $155,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.