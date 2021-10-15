Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

