Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

