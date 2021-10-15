Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.
Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.